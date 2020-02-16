Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunny days have returned to Madison Square Garden.
“Sesame Street Live!” is back at the Hulu Theater.
Your favorite characters and friends are throwing a party in the new show “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!”
Juanita Dilia Olivio plays Casey in the production.
“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” is running now through Feb. 23 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
For more information, visit sesamestreetlive.com.