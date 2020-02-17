Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 1st Ever International Black History Month Film Festival will be bringing features, shorts, music videos and web episodes to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, all kicking off on Saturday.
Adrienne Whaley, executive director of the festival, joined CBSN New York’s Valerie Castro about how the show came to be and what to expect from this event’s films.
For more information and how to get tickets, see the festival’s listing on eventbrite.com.