NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The once-popular mobile quiz app HQ Trivia officially shut down Friday, as the company behind it laid off 25 employees.
After launching in 2017, the game attracted millions of players from across the world who could win cash prizes by answering trivia questions.
The popularity faded, and a company co-founder died of a drug overdose in New York City.
On Dec. 16, 2018, NYPD officers were called to an apartment on Spring Street for a wellness check just after midnight on Sunday. When police arrived they found 34-year-old Colin Kroll unresponsive in the apartment’s bedroom. He pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Kroll was the co-creator of the HQ Trivia app and the popular six-second video service Vine.
On Friday, prospective investors in the company behind HQ Trivia pulled the plug on new funding.