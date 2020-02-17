



– Community groups are claiming a victory in a building battle on the Upper West Side after a judge ordered developers to take down several floors from a nearly completed high rise on Amsterdam Avenue

Opponents of the project argue the developer used a zoning loophole, cobbling together rights from several lots to create an oversized tower.

Construction is still underway at this tower that sticks out well above all the other buildings, reports CBS2’s Kevin Rincon.

“I cannot wait to be here and watch the 20 stories come down,” said Council Member Helen Rosenthal, one of several lawmakers celebrating a decision by New York State Supreme Court Justice Franc Perry.

For exceeding the zoning limit, Perry ordered the developers to remove floors the building on West 69th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

“I think we all want a city where the law is obeyed,” said Congressman Herry Nadler. “The laws have not been upheld.”

Nadler says Perry did what others wouldn’t: He did the right thing.

“The victories have been few and far between but this is one of them,” he said.

This legal battle was started by groups like the Committee for Environmental Sound Development.

“I think it’s the end of these very tall buildings,” said group President Olive Freud. “We want to live in this city. We don’t wanna live in shadows.”

For now the shadows will stay up as the developer appeals the decision, and as construction here continues.