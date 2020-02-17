Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine dominates this afternoon with high pressure just off to our north. We’ll also see temperatures rise to above normal levels again with the upper 40s in reach.
Clouds increase tonight, especially overnight. It will be another chilly one, too, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.
We’re anticipating on and off showers tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush. These will continue into at least the late afternoon hours before winding down in the evening. And as far as temperatures go, it will be above normal again with highs around 50°.
It looks like sunshine makes a comeback on Wednesday with cooler highs in the low to mid 40s.