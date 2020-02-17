



— Police are looking for three people who rode their motorized bikes right into the subway and onto a train, all while others were trying to continue their daily commute.

The offense was captured on cellphone video and shared on social media, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

There are a few ways to get to the trains. But all require you to go down a set of stairs, weave through a hallway, pass the turnstiles, and go down another flight of stairs before you get to the platform.

And three men did this on motorized bikes.

Subway riders want to know where was security to stop them.

The three nonchalantly rode their bikes right onto an F train at the Rockefeller Center station headed to Queens. One bystander had to quickly pause to keep from getting hit.

“It’s horrible. Wow,” one person said after watching the video.

“It’s crazy. Oh my gosh. That’s not good,” another said.

“Not surprising but inappropriate,” added another.

FLASHBACK: New Yorkers Fed Up With “Motorized Bicycles”

The video was taken in December, but just started making its rounds on social media. It’s not the first time such a brazen action was taken.

CBS2 has obtained a picture of a similar incident at the Fulton Street station in September.

When asked what is concerning seeing something like this, Chris Peters of the Upper West Side said, “Um, that it could sort of inspire other reckless behavior.”

“That’s dangerous. Where’s the police?” another person wondered.

FLASHBACK: Controversial Plan To Legalize Motorized Bikes, Scooters In NYC Raises Safety Concerns

The Police Benevolent Association was not available for an on-camera interview, but shared the video on Twitter with the caption saying, “This is what the anti-cop agitators want, anarchy on our subways…(politicians) must support us!”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising riders to tell a police officer or MTA employee if the banned bikes are ever spotted in the subway stations. But many riders said they don’t always see officers around.

When asked if she’s seen increased presence at all in any of the stations, Kathleen Killen of Harlem said, “Only in Harlem. I always see them on the 5 train and the D train, but down here I really don’t see them.”

“Only like when you go through the turnstile, that’s where they’re at. They’re never down here protecting what’s supposed to be going on and stuff,” added Terri-Ann Crews of Long Island City.

The NYPD said it is aware of the incident and is investigating. Riders are used to seeing their fair share of antics on the subways, but admitted this has taken them by surprise.

Just to be clear, all motorized bikes are banned from the subway. Even hoverboards are not allowed.

Officials say it’s just too dangerous.