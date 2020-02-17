Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been another heartbreaking loss for the NYPD.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been another heartbreaking loss for the NYPD.
The Department announced Monday evening that one of its own had taken his own life earlier in the day.
Police said the 53-year-old detective, whose name was not officially released, was found dead at his mother’s home in the Middle Village section of Queens on Monday afternoon.
MORE: NYPD Suicides: Hospital To Offer Officers Confidential Counseling
He was a 29-year veteran of the force, currently assigned to the police commissioner’s Liasion Office.
Last year, the commissioner declared a mental health crisis in the Department. Ten active members took their own their own lives in 2019.
If you’re in need of assistance, call 646-610-6730, or you can text “blue” to 741-741.