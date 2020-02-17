Comments
PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester County police officer is accused of using his power to commit a sickening crime.
Prosecutors say an audio recording was captured when Agovino returned to the victim’s home last month.
Investigators say 33-year-old Peekskill officer Michael Agovino is charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a woman with a learning disability while in uniform and threatening to arrest her.
A criminal complaint from the Westchester District Attorney’s office says Agovino accused the woman of theft in July.
He allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts inside her home for nearly a month.
