NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has made an arrest in the stabbing of a tourist in Harlem.

Khalief Young, 28, faces assault charges.

Police say the attack happened around 11 a.m. Friday as the 27-year-old victim from France was walking with his girlfriend on Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard near 132nd Street.

The suspect is accused of slashing the man across his face and neck.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

