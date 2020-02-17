Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has made an arrest in the stabbing of a tourist in Harlem.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has made an arrest in the stabbing of a tourist in Harlem.
Khalief Young, 28, faces assault charges.
🚨UPDATE🚨Khalief Young, the suspect wanted for the unprovoked slashing that occurred in #Harlem on 2/14/20 has been apprehended. Excellent police work by our #NYPD 3️⃣2️⃣Day Tour Patrol and the keen 👀 eyes of Officer’s Palmeri & Concepcion. Stay safe and continue protecting #NYC. pic.twitter.com/UBZiPnuaq7
— NYPD 32nd Precinct (@NYPD32Pct) February 17, 2020
Police say the attack happened around 11 a.m. Friday as the 27-year-old victim from France was walking with his girlfriend on Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard near 132nd Street.
The suspect is accused of slashing the man across his face and neck.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital.