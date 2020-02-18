



– Comedian Amy Schumer opened up on social media about feeling “lucky” in her current pregnancy efforts, thanking fans for support in her “painful and mentally grueling” fertility struggles and giving our her personal phone number to others wanting to talk about IVF

“My number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like,” the New York-born celebrity said on her Instagram account about in vitro fertilization. She welcomed texts via 1 (917) 970-9333.

“I read them when I can’t sleep or have time,” she said.

The 38-year-old Schumer, star of the movie “Trainwreck” and TV series “Inside Amy Schumer,” has one son with husband Chris Fischer. They are trying for a second child, using IVF to help.

“They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?” she said. “For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1!”

MORE: In Virto Fertilization Stories And News

She praised the support she’s seen from fans and mothers who also went through IVF.

“So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling,” said Schumer. “I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

Schumer was born on the Upper East Side and grew up on Long Island. She’s related to New York’s senior senator, Chuck Schumer, on her father’s side.