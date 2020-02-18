Comments
ENFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A drone helped police in Connecticut find a blind man a day after he got lost in the woods.
Video shows a team of searchers locating the victim in a wooded area in Enfield on Saturday.
He had been missing for 33 hours.
Police say they found him about half an hour after launching the drone.
The man told rescuers he wandered down an embankment in the woods and couldn’t find his way.
He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.