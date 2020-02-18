



— One person was taken into custody after a fatal stabbing at a public library in Rockland County on Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley.

Video posted to social media shows the local Hatzollah Volunteer Ambulance Corps removing the stabbing victim.

Witnesses who asked to remain anonymous told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the victim is a security guard who was suddenly attacked without provocation by a man with a knife.

“I noticed a commotion, heard her yelling, and when I looked up, I just saw him running towards her. She fell back onto the floor backwards, and then he looked like he was stabbing her. I didn’t see the actual knife, but it was like a stabbing motion,” one witness said.

“I believe I started yelling, ‘anybody, give me any piece of clothing.’ I applied pressure,” another witness said. “I just hope everybody prays for her, and she will make it because when they took her, there was no pulse anymore.”

One witness also said it was “beyond shocking” to watch this all unfold.

Sources say the victim has died.

Video posted to social media shows police leading a suspect out of the library. Witnesses say several people chased after and jumped on the suspect after the attack, holding him for police.

Many in the Orthodox Jewish community use the library, but at this point, no one is connecting this to any kind of anti-Semitic motive.