NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial in Manhattan.
The 67-year-old is accused of forcibly performing a sex act on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
Four other accusers – Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning and Lauren Marie Young – testified against the disgraced mogul during the month-long trial.
Weinstein faces a total of five counts in New York, plus four others in Los Angeles.
- PREDATORY SEXUAL ASSAULT, in violation of Penal Law §130.95(2), committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York, on or about July 10, 2006, committed the crime of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree as defined in Penal Law §130.50(1), in that he engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with a person known the Grand Jury, to wit, contact between the defendant’s mouth and the vagina of the person known to the Grand Jury, and he engaged in conduct constituting the crime of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, as defined in Article 130 of the Penal Law against one or more additional persons.
- PREDATORY SEXUAL ASSAULT, in violation of Penal Law §130.95(2), committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York, on or about March 18, 2013, committed the crime of Rape in the First Degree as defined by Penal Law §130.35(1), in that he engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a second person known the Grand Jury, and he engaged in conduct constituting the crime of Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, and Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, as defined in Article 130 of the Penal Law against one or more additional persons.
- CRIMINAL SEXUAL ACT IN THE FIRST DEGREE, in violation of Penal Law §130.50(1), committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York, on or about July 10, 2006, engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with a person known to the Grand Jury, to wit, contact between defendant’s mouth and the vagina of the person known to the Grand Jury.
- RAPE IN THE FIRST DEGREE, in violation of Penal Law §130.35(1), committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York, on or about March 18, 2013, engaged in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a second person known to the Grand Jury.
- RAPE IN THE THIRD DEGREE, in violation of Penal Law §130.25(1), committed as follows: The defendant, in the County of New York, on or about March 18, 2013, engaged in sexual intercourse with a second person known to the Grand Jury without said person’s consent, where such lack of consent was by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent.
If convicted on the predatory sexual assault charges, Weinstein could face 25 years to life in prison.
Criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the first degree each carry a maximum of 25 years, and rape in the third degree carries a maximum of four years.