



— The man accused of trying to murder a tourist in Harlem appeared in court on Tuesday.

CBS2’s Reena Roy has learned more about the suspect in what police have said was a random attack.

Police said 28-year-old Khalief Young was on the run all weekend, before being apprehended. On Tuesday, he faced a judge on assault and attempted murder charges.

CBS2 has learned the victim is still in the hospital, unable to speak after investigators say Young slashed him on the throat, at random and unprovoked, on Friday at around 11 a.m.

Cellphone video captured the panicked moments after the assault. The 27-year-old victim had just finished a Valentine’s Day breakfast with his girlfriend, an au pair in Harlem whom he was visiting, when prosecutors say he saw Young next to him out of the corner of his eye as they walked on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near West 132nd Street.

Young allegedly lunged toward him and the tourist noticed he was suddenly bleeding. It turns out he’d been cut from his ear all the way to his Adam’s apple with what looked like a knife or box cutter.

NYPD officers immediately started their hunt and spotted the suspect in the same area Monday morning. They recognized him from “Wanted” fliers and arrested him on the spot. Sources said he has a violent criminal history, with three prior arrests.

In 2015, he was arrested for weapons possession. In May of last year, he was taken in for slashing a man. A few months later in October, authorities said he assaulted a woman, kicking her all over her body and punching her in the face. He was then released without bail.

Young appeared in court last month for those assault charges, but was released once again on his own recognizance.

As for the victim in this case, friends have raised thousands of dollars to help pay for his medical bills and fly him back home to France.

Prosecutors said surgeons had to create a hole in his throat to help him recover, and he is still in the intensive care unit at Harlem Hospital.

Young is expected back in court on March 2.