Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pair of suspects climbed through a drive-thru window and robbed a McDonald’s over the weekend in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pair of suspects climbed through a drive-thru window and robbed a McDonald’s over the weekend in Queens.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City.
Police said three suspects pulled up in a black sedan – one stayed in the car, while the other two climbed inside the restaurant.
They allegedly displayed a gun and demanded money from the safe.
Police said an employee complied, and the suspects made off with approximately $3,600. The employee was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.