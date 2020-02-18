NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA says on-time performance is up across all transit systems as riders grow more concerned about security.
Last month subways had the best on-time arrival in seven years. Service also improved for Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road.
During a news conference to tout improvements, transit leaders were asked about recent high-profile events.
On Monday, CBS2 reported about a cell phone video that showed three men riding motorbikes onto an F train at the Rockefeller Center subway station and graffiti was painted on 11 subway cars in Jamaica, Queens.
This incident was just the latest in graffiti on subway cars.
“We’re working very closely with NYPD to make sure we’re doing everything that we can do, and that they’re doing everything that they can do to keep our fleet safe,” said NYC Transit Senior Vice President for Subways Sally Librera.
“That should not have happened,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye. “It’s being investigated by the NYPD. Bringing motorbikes, which has obviously fuel of some sort in them, creates a public hazard.”
The MTA says there are 140 new police officers on duty at train stations and 500 more expected by the end of the year.