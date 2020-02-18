NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group representing nail salon workers released a report Tuesday that claims wage theft in the industry is an epidemic.
The Nail Salon Workers Association’s findings reveal that four out of five workers experience thefts, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported.
The report also suggests that the average loss of wages due to thefts amounts to $181 per week, or more than $9,400 per year.
“It takes food off my table and paying my bills late,” nail salon worker Miriam Reyes said.
Back in 2015, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced legislation aimed at curbing worker exploitation and abuse within the industry. However, some say the laws need to go further.
This year, a bill called the Nail Salon Accountability Act is expected to be introduced. It would link business licensing with labor law compliance.
The hope is it will force nail salon owners to comply with the law, or lose their business license.