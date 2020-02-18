Comments
Morning!
A wet weather day is in store. But, it’s really the only precipitation-bearing day this week, so that’s some positive news to a dreary day. In other positive news, temps are on the warm side. We should start off our day chilly however, we warm quickly into the 40s and we should peak our temps around the 50 degree mark. Showers are possible during the morning hours, but more likely during the late morning to around munch time.
By no means is today a washout, but the umbrellas would not be a bad accessory. We clear by Wednesday, but temps take a dip. Have a good one! G