NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows Port Authority Police busting suspected underground street racers near JFK Airport last weekend.
Three drivers were arrested for having suspended licenses.
Police also issued more than 20 tickets for various vehicle violations.
According to police, 60-80 cars were parking at the airport’s Sunoco Plaza Station each weekend for the past two months.
A spokesperson for the Port Authority told CBS2, “This is terribly inconvenient to the passengers who use the airport and the loss of revenue to the tenant … We wanted to disrupt their activities and send a message that their activities are not welcomed here.”