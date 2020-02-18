NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frustrations are growing at a church in the Bronx after a pastor said the house of worship often goes days — sometimes more than a week — without mail.
Now, church officials are searching for answers, CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Nicholas Blackwell, the assistant pastor at St. Simon Stock-St. Joseph Catholic Church, said he’s been preaching accountability in the dispute he has been having with his local post office. But he said that message, it seems, has not been delivered.
Blackwell claims at best the church, located on Valentine Avenue in the Tremont section of the borough, gets mail three times a week, adding that just recently it didn’t get mail for nine days. And others at the church said it can often go without mail for two weeks.
The church said the lack of deliveries is interfering with its ability to do business.
“It’s terrible. I don’t want to deride the people down there, but the service we are receiving is atrocious,” Blackwell said.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said it is looking into the matter.