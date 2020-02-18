Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report finds the Criminal Justice Reform Act has resulted in a major drop in summonses in the city.
A John Jay College study found a 94% decline in the number of criminal summonses issued by the NYPD since 2017.
There was also a 93% fall in warrants issued for failure to appear in court.
The report estimates 123,000 fewer criminal summonses and 58,000 fewer warrants due to CJRA over 18 months
The reported declines are due, in part, to officer discretion. Officers can choose to issue a civil summons rather than a criminal court one for five offenses: public consumption of alcohol, public urination, littering, unreasonable noise, and NYC Park Rules offenses.
The report was funded by the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.