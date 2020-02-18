Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows the moment of impact in a hit and run crash that injured a 76-year-old man in Yonkers.
The 76-year-old man is in serious condition.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows the moment of impact in a hit and run crash that injured a 76-year-old man in Yonkers.
The video shows an SUV turn a corner and hit the man, tossing him into the air.
The driver pauses briefly before leaving the scene.
Yonkers police say this crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and Morsemere Avenue around 5:15 p.m. back on Jan. 10.
The 76-year-old man is in serious condition.