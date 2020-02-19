Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Thursday, cameras will be posted on MTA buses to enforce bus lanes on Brooklyn‘s busiest route.
The goal is to speed up service along the B-46 select bus route, which travels Malcolm X Boulevard and Utica Avenue.
A 60-day grace period starts Thursday.
Drivers caught in the bus lane will get a warning.
When that grace period is over, drivers face $50 fines for their first violation and $100 fines for a second violation.