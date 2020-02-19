Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly bodega shooting in the Bronx.
Leonard Nieves now faces multiple counts, including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
He’s accused of shooting Yahya Almuntser on Friday at the B&A Gourmet Deli in Mott Haven.
Police say the suspected gunman came into the store and shot Almuntser twice in the chest and ran off without saying a word.
Sources say the suspect allegedly shot the victim because of an unknown previous dispute.