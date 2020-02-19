CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Citi Bike system is going electric in New York City once again.

Starting today, it’s rolling out a fleet of several hundred electric bicycles.

The e-bikes will be available to rent at more than 900 bike stations around the city.

The system is run by Lyft, and riders can access the bikes using either the Citi Bike or Lyft apps.

The e-bikes will cost $2.00 more for a standard 45-minute ride.

They were briefly available in 2018 but had to be removed after some malfunctioned.

