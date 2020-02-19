Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, a public hearing was held Wednesday in the latest battle over religious exemptions to vaccines.
Hundreds of opponents were in Hartford as health experts made their case to end these exemptions.
A bill now being proposed would require parents to meet a vaccination schedule to enroll their kids in school unless they get a medical exemption.
“Vaccines are most effective when the maximum number of people in a community are immunized,” said public health commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell.
“I don’t believe that they should be telling us what we can and can’t put in our bodies,” said Robert Brassel, of Seymour.
Connecticut’s public health commissioner says religious exemptions saw their largest increase in 2019.
More than 100 schools fell below the 95% mark, a level many health experts consider crucial.