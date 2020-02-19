NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations have entered the second day in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial in Manhattan.
This morning, the jurors – seven men and five women – asked the judge to re-read the legal definitions and charges and for emails from Weinstein relating to one accuser.
The 67-year-old is charged with forcing a sex act on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL
Four other accusers, including “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, testified against the disgraced Hollywood mogul during his month-long trial.
Weinstein faces five counts: Predatory sexual assault (two counts), criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
Although Sciorra’s rape claim from the early 1990s is beyond the statute of limitations, it’s included in the predatory sex assault charges to portray a pattern of behavior.
Weinstein pleaded not guilty and says all sexual activity was consensual.