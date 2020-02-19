



— It’s the only one of its kind on Long Island — a professional clothing drive for college students.

Dress shirts, skirts, shoes and more — thousands of pieces of professional clothing are free for the taking for Hofstra University students.

All of the items were donated then presorted for appropriateness.

“We’re trying to embark on a well-round, holistic approach to career advising and this is a part of that,” career adviser Cheryl Posner told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Organizers from the Career Center hope everyone who walks into the “Career Closet” falls in love with that perfect something.

Career Center Assistant Director Lorraine Massiah says it may help land a dream job.

“Looking good, feeling good, dressing good makes a better interview,” she said.

This is the second year for the Career Closet, and they’ve doubled the amount of clothing on the racks. Nearly double the amount of students have benefited.

“More than 500 students. I’m glad we got the word out. We had sororities coming in, we had fraternities, we had student groups,” Massiah said.

“It’s such an upgrade from the free freebie t-shirts you get at sporting events,” junior Lucy Byrne said.

Last year, Byrne picked up a Max Mara suit.

“I felt awesome,” she said. “I wore it to an internship interview and I got it, so I think it’s lucky.”

This year, she snagged a skirt and sweater to wear to that internship.

No matter where their degrees take them, the Career Closet helps students stay well-dressed getting there.

Each student could take as many as five pieces of clothing home, and student stylists were on hand to offer advice.