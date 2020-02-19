Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Expect clearing skies today as the warm and cold front leave the area. The sun will be shining strong today, and temps get up to the mid 40s.
We can also expect a steep drop in temps tonight and the cold air sticks around for a few days.
During a mild winter as we are experiencing, 2-4 day spans of cold air feel even worse! The winds will make temps feel about 10-15 degrees colder to the touch.
A mild weekend is likely as another area of high pressure persists. Have a good day, and bundle up tonight!