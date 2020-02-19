Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman’s SUV was stolen Tuesday while her 11-year-old son was sitting in the backseat.
Police said the 44-year-old mother parked her gray 2002 Toyota RAV4 around 10 a.m. on 86th Street near Bay Parkway in Brooklyn.
She left the SUV running and walked away.
That’s when police said the suspect jumped in and drove off, heading south on Bay Parkway.
He eventually stopped to let the boy out around Cropsey and Bay 32 avenues. The child was not hurt.
The man then fled in the stolen vehicle, with New York license plate: GDM6918.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
Why not put a sign on the car stating, “Please steal my car.”