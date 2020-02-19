



A 14-year-old boy charged in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will face a judge for arraignment today.

Police arrested Rashaun Weaver on robbery and murder charges last Friday at the Taft Houses in Harlem.

He has been held at a juvenile detention center, but will be tried as an adult.

Web Extra: Read The Complaint (.pdf)

Police said three teenage boys robbed then murdered Majors, but it was Weaver who wielded the weapon that took her life.

Investigators said he stabbed the 18-year-old so violently on a December evening in Morningside Park, feathers flew from her down jacket.

“We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court of law,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday.

Watch: NYPD Commissioner, Manhattan DA Announce Indictment

Majors was a freshman with big dreams. She played in a rock band and was considering a career in journalism.

Court documents reveal a heartbreaking struggle, with Majors desperately fighting to survive – clawing at the boys, even biting Weaver, according to police sources.

“It paints a gruesome picture of what this young woman endured in her final moments. As alleged, some of the last words she was known to have said was, ‘help me, I’m being robbed,’” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

DNA evidence helped incriminate Weaver, plus witness statements, including some from the suspect himself.

He was already indicted by a grand jury, which convened for more than three weeks following the arrest of a 13-year-old suspect in December. The jury heard from 20 witnesses and examined hundreds of pieces of forensic evidence from the crime scene, including the murder weapon and surveillance video.

“Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman, this student, this victim,” Shea said.

The third suspect was questioned and released from police custody. So far, he has not been charged with a crime.