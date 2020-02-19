Menu
Latest Headlines
Man Suffers Fractured Skull In Random Attack On UWS, Sources Say
Video shows the suspect throw the 55-year-old victim to the ground, then repeatedly punch him.
Female Security Guard Fatally Stabbed At Rockland County Library, Suspect In Custody
It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley.
Photos: 2020 New York Boat Show Kicks Off
The New York Boat Show returns with plenty of options that are sure to get boating enthusiasts motors' running.
Latest Video
Latest Video
New York Weather: Bright But Blustery
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
28 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 2/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 18 at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
Barbashev Scores Twice, Blues Beat Devils
Louis Domingue made 36 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.
Yankees Spring Training: Judge Says Cheating Astros Should Be Stripped Of 2017 Title
Judge agreed with teammate Gleyber Torres, who said on Monday that he felt the Astros also cheated in 2019 when the Yankees lost the AL Championship Series in six games.
CBSN New York
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Black History Month: 1st Ever Film Festival Coming To Queens
The 1st Ever International Black History Month Film Festival will be bringing features, shorts, music videos and web episodes to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.
Check Out These Cold And Flu Season Comfort Dishes
Butch Yamali and Chef Chris Seidl, owner and executive chef at Long Island Milleridge Inn, have some ideas for cold and flu comfort food.
'Sesame Street Live' Bringing Sunny Days, Party Time Back To Madison Square Garden
Your favorite characters and friends are throwing a party in the new show "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!"
Toy Fair Preview: Sustainability Tops High-Tech For This Year's New Playthings
Some of the top trends in toys will be on display, and believe it or not, it's not too early to get a glimpse at what will be hot for the holiday season.
Furry Friend Finder: Seymour And Maria
In this week’s Furry Friend Finder, we introduce you to Seymour and Maria.
Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend
There's still time to make plans for the weekend. Will Gleason from Time Out New York stopped by to discuss what's happening in the city this weekend.
Black History Who's Who - Take The Quiz
Read the clues and guess the icon who made strides forward for African-Americans' opportunities. How many do you know?
Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Suspect Faces Arraignment In Barnard Student’s Death
February 19, 2020 at 4:10 am
