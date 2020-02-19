



— The search is on for a suspect caught on camera repeatedly punching a man after allegedly waving a fast food bag in his face and then following him.

A man gets thrown to the ground and punched over and over again by a suspect who then appears to drop a food item on him and shove it in his face. New surveillance video released by the NYPD ends with the suspect stomping on the 55-year-old man’s head, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday.

🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT in front of 2700 broadway . #Manhattan Valley #Manhattan @NYPD24pct on 2/5/20 @ 2:40 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/5OAPZ6lU2J — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 18, 2020

The violent attack happened in broad daylight at 103rd and Broadway on the Upper West Side two weeks ago, and is concerning to Emily Bruce, who lives in the neighborhood.

“It’s Columbia students up here and families, so seeing that is really scary,” Bruce said. “Especially because being a woman, like that’s really scary. I come home late at night from work sometimes. If that’s happening in the middle of the day now, what’s gonna happen at night when I’m coming home?”

Sources told CBS2 this all started when the suspect blew smoke at the victim, and then waved a McDonald’s bag in his face. The victim allegedly slapped the bag away and kept walking.

That’s when, sources said, the suspect followed him and attacked, sending the man to the hospital with injuries, including a fractured skull.

“It’s disturbing, kind of scary to come down the block now,” area resident Keith Mann said.

Though surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident, there were also witnesses. Video shows at least two people walk by, but it’s not clear if either called for help.

“I can see two sides to every story. I think, obviously, it’s jolting, so people don’t necessarily want to become involved, but at the same time maybe you should go run and ask for help. Call 911, something,” resident Jesse Sullivan added.

What’s most alarming to many is the two are apparently strangers, and the suspect is still out there with the potential to strike again.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.