BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus crashed in Bridgewater Township Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Valley Road and Blossom Drive.
Investigators say the bus collided with an SUV and another vehicle.
The school bus driver suffered minor injuries. One of the drivers from the other vehicles was airlifted with serious injuries to Morristown Medical Center. The other driver has non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.