CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an alert for parents in Clifton, New Jersey, where police say a man has been exposing himself to children.
Both incidents took place on Jan. 24.
The first incident happened near Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street at about 8:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, who was sitting in a vehicle, allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl as she walked by.
Later that day, the same suspect allegedly pulled his vehicle over on Grove Street near Independence Court and asked a 14-year-old girl, who was walking home from school, for directions. The teen says the suspect was not wearing any pants.
Police say the suspect has been seen driving two different vehicles — a maroon-colored SUV and a light blue Honda Odyssey.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifton Police at 973-470-5882 or 973-470-5911.