NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s day three of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial.
The 67-year-old is charged with raping Jessica Mann inside a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Mimi Haleyi in 2006.
Four other accusers — Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning and Lauren Marie Young — also testified against the disgraced mogul during his month-long trial.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL
The jury of seven men and five women is considering five counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.
Although Sciorra’s rape claim from the early 1990s is past the statute of limitations, it’s included in the predatory sexual assault charges to show a pattern of behavior.
On Wednesday, jurors asked to review the evidence relating to Haley and spent 90 minutes listening to her testimony being read back in court.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual encounters were consensual.