NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Parents in New Jersey got an incredible and very surprising reunion after the birth of their baby boy.
It happened at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. That’s where the couple found out the have a decades-long connection to a nurse.
Baby Zayne was born 10 weeks premature. He’s being cared for by NICU nurse Lisa McGowan.
Mother Renata Freydin shared on Facebook that her fiance David Caldwell was also born premature at the same hospital.
Caldwell shared that his mother loved his nurse so much she had to take a picture on the day he was discharged. He dug up the photo, and they discovered it was Lisa, who is now caring for his son.
McGowan recreated the photo she took with David 34 years ago, this time with Zayne.
The couple took this special connection as a sign that their son is in the best of hands.