NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has filed a civil rights lawsuit after being shot in the face by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Erick Diaz Cruz, 26, was wounded while visiting his mother on Feb. 6 in Gravesend.
WEB EXTRA: Read The Civil Rights Lawsuit In The Case (pdf)
ICE agents arrived at his mom’s home to arrest her boyfriend, who authorities said was in the country illegally.
ICE said its agents were physically attacked, but Cruz’s lawsuit alleges the shooting was unprovoked.
Cruz was visiting on a tourist visa and lives in Mexico, where he is the assistant to his town’s mayor.
Attorneys say he will have to live with a bullet in his neck for the rest of his life.