Whether they cannot see or sit in a wheelchair, at one New York City dance studio, children with and without disabilities are being taught the sky is the limit.

Every child can dance, if given a fair chance.

Milagros Pena, 9, goes by Milly. She’s blind, but a vision when she’s on stage. At the National Dance Institute in Harlem, children with disabilities, like Milly, are partnered with their able-bodied peers. Using each child’s unique skills and limitations, the dancers put on a show.

It’s all done through teamwork, trust and friendship.

“She teaches me stuff that sometimes I forget,” Milly said.

“She can do a lot more than she looks like she can,” said Milly’s partner Shani Ben-Hur.

LINK: National Dance Institute’s Dream Project

The Institute’s Dream Project is held twice a year. It’s a week-long program, exposing children to others unlike themselves, and giving those with disabilities a safe space to explore their creativity.

“It’s a chance for them to come together with other children who have disabilities, but also to come together in a setting that has nothing to do with disability,” said co-founder Kay Gayner.

The children are able to let loose, and use their talents to create dance routines.

Milly was all smiles after her performance. When asked how it feels to be on stage, this woman of few words said this: “Good.”

But she’s not the only one walking away with a new perspective. The program’s founders say the children without disabilities are learning a lot too – lessons that they will hopefully carry with them through life.

“They will never meet a person with a disability on the street again and walk the other way or feel uncomfortable and not know how to handle themselves,” Gayner said.

They will, however, have a few new dance moves. Each step utilizes the children’s unique skills and talents, showcasing their abilities.

The Dream Project is cost-free. It runs solely on donations.

For more information on how you can help or get involved, click here.