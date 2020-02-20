Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s new rules for building façade inspections take effect today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s new rules for building façade inspections take effect today.
The changes follow a series of collapses, including one near Times Square that killed 60-year-old architect Erica Tishman.
The new rules include:
- Owners of buildings over six stories tall are required to hire licensed professionals to perform inspections every five years.
- Penalties will be increased for owners who fail to make repairs to unsafe facades.
- Landlords must also post information about the status of façade inspections in the lobby of buildings.
A month after Tishman’s death, a piece of plywood flew off a building and killed a 67-year-old woman in Queens.
Both the Brooklyn and Queens buildings had previously received numerous violations.
Click here for more information from the Department of Buildings.