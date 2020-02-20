Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
A cold one is in store for today. Temps start off in the 20s and low 30s. We end up only getting into the middle 30s, and temps really fall off tonight. We start off with numbers in the 20s, paired with a light north wind, and it instantly feels about 10 degrees cooler.
Friday’s high temps are just about the same. Skies most definitely cooperate for the next five days as we are dry and mostly sunny.
A warm and dry weekend is in store, but wet weather returns late Monday and Tuesday.
Have a good one!