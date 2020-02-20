Comments
The sun will be peeking through more cloud cover this afternoon — we’ll call it partly sunny — so it won’t be quite as nice as yesterday. You’ll feel the difference in the air though with wind chills stuck in the 20s and low 30s today.
Our skies will clear up this evening and make way for a very cold night. Expect temperatures to dip into the low 20s, but because of the breeze it will feel more like 10-15° by daybreak.
Sunshine will then dominate tomorrow into Saturday as high pressure regains control. The difference will be in the temperatures though as Friday it will feel like the 20s while on Saturday we’ll be pushing 50°!