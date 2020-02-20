



From a family-friendly “operatic mash-up” to a rooftop game night, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this weekend.

Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

‘Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant’

From the event description:

“Jack and the Beanstalk” meets Sherlock Holmes in this colorful, operatic mash-up by Evan Meier and E.M. Lewis.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Joan Weill Center for Dance, 405 W. 55th St.

Admission: $25

Rooftop Game Night

From the event description:

Hot Salad Company presents another shared NYC experience. Introducing our Rooftop Game Night. Enjoy unlimited drinks, food, fun and laughter.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 425 Main St.

Admission: $40

Wilder vs. Fury II

From the event description:

Come catch all the action at SideBAR for the much-anticipated Wilder vs. Fury rematch!

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: SideBAR, 118 E. 15th St.

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $50 (General Admission Open Bar)

Cyber Loft Presents: Internet Cafe

From the event description:

Cyber Loft presents the third installment of the Internet Cafe series, with new acts from underground.

When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 p.m.-Monday, Feb.24, 4 a.m.

Where: H0L0, 1090 Wyckoff Ave.

Admission: $10

