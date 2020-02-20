Comments
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – If you have ever dreamed of buying your own private island, here’s your chance.
No Man’s Island – 19-acres in Cape May County, New Jersey – is up for sale for $200,000.
According to the real estate listing, the island is easily accessible by boat, offers sweeping views of Wildwood and taxes are less than $400 a year.
The listing also says that although it’s just three feet above water, and lower in certain areas, the island can be raised with the proper permits.