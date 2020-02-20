



– Possible human remains were found Wednesday afternoon on the front lawn of a Teaneck home.

Contractors doing work found it about 2:50 p.m. at 139 Van Arsdale Place.

Police were back on the scene Thursday doing more digging.

Chopper 2 caught investigators digging up the yard after contractors that were excavating it found human remains Wednesday, including what appears to be a portion of a human skull.

The New Jersey state anthropologist confirmed the bones appear to be human. Thursday, investigators continued digging up the yard, sifting for more remains.

Neighbors watched as the police presence swelled, and investigators from state and local agencies swarmed the neighborhood, which sits just steps from the Teaneck National Guard Armory.

“Well, it’s very unusual in the Teaneck area. This is usually a quiet community,” said neighbor Darryl Frennell.

“You could never say that, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen in my area.’ You just never know. Everything is unexpected these days,” said neighbor Cornell Sheriff, Jr.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office says the remains appear to be old, but wouldn’t say how old. Investigators also couldn’t say who was buried and why.

“It’s interesting to know that we’ve been living in the midst of, I guess you could call it a graveyard,” Sheriff said.

Investigators say the current homeowners are not implicated in any way.

So far, police do not suspect foul play, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.