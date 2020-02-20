PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Westchester County district attorney is encouraging sexual assault survivors to come forward and seek help to catch their abusers.
Thursday’s announcement came just days after Peekskill Police Officer Michael Agovino was charged with sexual abuse and stalking while on duty.
The 33-year-old is accused of preying on a woman with a learning disability while investigating her on a larceny charge.
WATCH: Westchester County DA On Peekskill Officer’s Arrest
“This case has indicated to us that people are not sure, especially when you have a person in power, sometimes they feel uncomfortable going to their local police, and there are other places to go if they feel uncomfortable doing that,” said District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr.
The district attorney said he does not believe there are any other victims in Agovino’s case at this time.
The officer was released from jail on $100,000 bail and ordered to stay away from the woman.
Click here for more information on how to report a crime in the county.