BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bay Shore man has been arrested following a hit-and-run there earlier this month.
On Feb. 3, Victor Gonzalez Arevalo, 39, was walking to a deli with a friend along busy Fifth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when both men were hit by an SUV as it turned right onto Fairtown Road. Arevalo suffered serious injuries including broken ribs and pelvis. His friend was not seriously injured.
The vehicle that struck both men kept on going.
Police now say Emerson Alvarado, 25, was the driver.
Alvarado was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.