NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Kolcraft announced it is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall went into effect due to infant fatalities reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products.
The infants died after rolling from their back onto their side or stomach.
No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with this specific product.
The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part being recalled. It was included with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers.
Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return it for a refund.
For more information, you can call Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or click here.