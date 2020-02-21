Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has confirmed the identity of a body found in the water near the Kosciuszko Bridge as that of a missing woman who was last in church last Sunday.
Police had been searching for 76-year-old Czesiawa Konefal, of Brooklyn, who was last seen at St. Stanislau Church on Humboldt Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
On Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman found near the shoreline of Newtown Creek. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the female deceased at the scene.
Previously Konefal’s family had said she did not speak English and suffered from dementia.