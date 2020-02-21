Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reigniting his push to legalize marijuana in New York.
Yesterday, Cuomo announced he will be visiting Massachusetts, Illinois and California or Colorado.
The governor plans to meet with their teams to discuss what has and has not worked in their legal cannabis programs.
“We want a goal of social equity, we want to make sure young people can’t get it, etc., we want to make sure its has advantages to communities that have been oppressed,” he said.
Cuomo added he wants a bill passed as part of his state budget, which is due on April 1.
He previously held a joint summit with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who are also fighting for legalization.